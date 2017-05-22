Injured Capellan finishes 7th

Hobbled by an ailing left knee, Reyland Capellan finished seventh in the men’s vault finals to close out the country’s campaign in the 8th Asian Seniors Artistic Gymnastics Championships on a downbeat note at the Nimibutr Gymnasium in Bangkok, Thailand late Sunday.

Capellan successively buckled twice in his landings and could only garner 12.90 points, lower than his qualifying score of 13.750 points last Friday, in the event won by reigning Vietnamese Southeast Asian Games vault champion Le Than Tung, who tallied 14.325 points.

South Korea’s Kim Hansol took the silver (14.275) and Japan’s Shoto Riuchi the bronze (13.750), ringing down the curtains on the continental gymnastics showcase that drew a record field of 20 countries and over 100 athletes.

“The pain in my knee really bothered me,” rued Capellan, who won the floor exercise gold in the Singapore SEA Games two years ago, showing his heavily-bandaged left knee that limited his usual explosiveness and mobility.

“Reyland found it hard to move because of the injured left knee so could not match his performance last Friday,” Japanese coach Munehiro Kugimiya said. “But there is still time for him to recover before the Malaysia SEA Games.”

Still, it was no mean feat for the Filipino gymnast in reaching the final eight of the event in Asia’s premier gymnastics competition in the stint supported by the Philippine Sports Commission.

Capellan’s performance came hours after Carlos Yulo, bucking his own left ankle injury, captured the boys’ parallel bars gold medal in the 14th Asian Junior Gymnastics Championships.

The national team was scheduled to return back to Manila aboard a Philippine Airlines flight early Monday afternoon.