Injured Kvitova out of Hopman Cup

PERTH, Australia: Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvi­tova on Tuesday suffered an Australian Open setback when she was ruled out of the season-opening Hopman Cup with a foot injury.

The Czech star had been due to line up alongside countryman Adam Pavlasek at the mixed teams event in Perth from January 1.

“I am so disappointed I will be unable to play at the Hopman Cup,” said the world number 11, who has opted for more time to be ready for the opening Grand Slam of the season at Melbourne Park a fortnight later.

“The results of a scan have confirmed that my foot is healing but not as quickly as we would have liked,” she added.

Kvitova has been replaced by three-time doubles Grand Slam champion and two-time Olympic medallist Lucie Hradecka.

Roger Federer is the headline act at the tournament, partnering fellow Swiss Belinda Bencic on his return from injury.

Others teams taking part are Australia, France, Germany, Britain, Spain and the United States.

