Injured McIlroy plays 18 holes with Trump – report

MIAMI: Irish golf superstar Rory McIlroy played 18 holes with US President Donald Trump on Sunday, despite his fractured rib, it was widely reported on Monday (Tuesday in Manila).

No Laying Up golf website said McIlroy played Sunday morning at Trump International Golf Club after receiving the invitation Saturday night to play alongside Trump, who took office last month.

“He probably shot around 80,” McIlroy told the website. “He’s a decent player for a guy in his 70s.”

A photo posted on Twitter by Clear Sports showed Trump and McIlroy, their faces shaded by caps, with two other men, although the website said the others were not part of the foursome.

McIlroy rode in a cart for all 18 holes, according to the report, which said that the 27-year-old Northern Irishman played off forward tees but did hit some drivers and measuring devices showing he was nearly at full speed with his swing.

McIlroy was second at last month’s South Africa Open but has been sidelined by a rib stress fracture, although the website said he felt he had to make an exception to his planned return to play next weekend in order to play alongside Trump.

No Laying Up also reported that McIlroy said his rehabilitation is on schedule and he plans to play in the World Golf Championships in Mexico next week.

McIlroy, a four-time major champion, will try to complete a career Grand Slam by capturing the Masters in April at Augusta National.

AFP