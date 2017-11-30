Injured Romeo doubtful to play in Season 43 opener

After missing the first two games of the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) Asian Qualifiers in Tokyo, Japan and Manila, Terrence Romeo is still doubtful if he will be able to play for GlobalPort as the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Philippine Cup Season 43 opens on December 17.

Romeo, the top scorer in last season’s Philippine Cup with 28.2 points, 4.2 rebounds and 6.1 assists in 13 games, said he’s still nursing his injured right knee (contusion). He is undergoing therapy since November.

“I can’t promise [to play in GlobalPort’s first game in the coming Season 43]but I’m doing my best to hasten my recovery. I hope I will be able to play,” said Romeo, adding that he is also doubtful if he can suit up in the next game of Gilas Pilipinas against Australia in the FIBA qualifiers on February 22 in Adelaide, Australia.

“I still have no plan. But I’m doing the best I can to regain my strength and hopefully to play again in front of my fellow Filipinos,” added Romeo. Gilas 5 was able to beat Japan 77-71 last Friday and Taiwan 90-83 last Monday despite Romeo’s absence for a 2-0 start in the qualifiers.

Even returning head coach Pido Jarencio doubts if Romeo would heal on time for the season opener.

“He (Romeo) is not practicing yet because he is still undergoing therapy. It is not clear whether Terrence can play at the start of the season. We just have to wait,” Jarencio told The Manila Times in a phone interview.

Besides Romeo, Jarencio said two other Globalport players namely Yousef Taha and Sean Anthony are also recuperating from minor injuries.

