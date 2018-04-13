Inmate dies in packed cell

AN inmate died while seven others fell ill inside a packed cell at the Pasay City Police Station Investigation and Detective Management Bureau.

Chief Insp. Wilfredo Sangel identified the deceased as Domingo de los Santos, 35. De los Santos died while being transported to the Pasay General Hospital.

Seven other inmates who complained of severe headache were confined at the hospital.

Sangel said their personnel responded to a noise barrage held Wednesday night by about 100 inmates who were trying to call the attention of duty officers. The police called the city’s Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office.

Sangel said de los Santos may have died of a heart attack.

The official said some 150 inmates were packed in the detention cell for only 30 people.

“Every day po nadadagdagan sila dahil lagi po may mga huli na karamihan pong mga kaso ay city ordinance (Every day, the number rises because many violators of city ordinances are arrested),” he said.