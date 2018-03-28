Today, as we observe Holy Week wherever we are, we must remember the importance of this day and season: the sacrifices Jesus made for us and His undying love. Because of Him, we are alive and loved. It is also the time for prayer, repentance and reflection. What better way to reflect than through music where we can feel His love for us, appreciate the beauty of the world we live in, and if you are down and out, it can provide a lift or healing we need.

Whether you are travelling for vacation here or abroad or just staying at home with your family, here are some inspirational songs for your Holy Week playlist along with the lyrics that can strike a chord.

Personally, these tracks helped me get through a big trial last year and up to now in my journey towards recovery. With these tracks and lyrics, I know I’m not alone and I will get through whatever challenges God will give me.

I do hope these songs will touch and motivate you too as you reflect about life this season of Lent.

“Take Me Out of the Dark” – Gary Valenciano

“Teach me to trust in you with all of my heart. To lean not on my own understanding. ‘Cause I just forget. You won’t give me what I can’t bear. Take me out of the dark, my Lord. I don’t wanna be there.”

“Jesus Take The Wheel” – Carrie Underwood

“Jesus, take the wheel. Take it from my hands. ‘Cause I can’t do this on my own. I’m letting go. So give me one more chance and save me from this road I’m on. Jesus, take the wheel.”

“Just A Ride” – Jem

Life, it’s ever so strange. It’s so full of change. Think that you’ve worked it out. Then bang! Right out of the blue. Something happens to you. To throw you off course. And then you breakdown. Yeah you breakdown. Well don’t you breakdown. Listen to me. Because it’s just a ride, it’s just a ride. No need to run, no need to hide. It’ll take you round and round. Sometimes you’re up. Sometimes you’re down. It’s just a ride, it’s just a ride. Don’t be scared. Don’t hide your eyes. It may feel so real inside. But don’t forget it’s just a ride.”

“Tanging Yaman” – Carol Banawa

“Ikaw ang aking Tanging Yamanna di lubasang masumpungan. Ang nilikha mong kariktan. Sulyap ng ‘yong kagandahan.”

“Pagsubok” – Orient Pearl

“Pagkabigo’talinlanganggumugulosaisipan. Mgapagsuboklamang ‘yan wag mong isuko ang laban”

“Lead Me Lord” – Gary Valenciano

“You are my light. You’re the lamp upon my feet. All the time my Lord I need You there. You are my life. I cannot live alone. Let me stay by Your guiding love. All through my life. Lead me Lord.”

“Maghintay Ka Lamang” – Ted Ito

“Ang kailanganmo’y tibay ng loob kung mayrongpagsubok man. Ang liwanag ay ‘di magtatagal at mulingmamasdan. Ikot ng mundo ayhindi lagging pighati’t kasawian. Ang pangarapmoay makakamtan. Basta’tmaghintay ka lamang.”

“Sa’yo Lamang” – Jamie Rivera

“Sa ‘yo lamang ang pusoko. Sa ‘yolamang ang buhayko. Kalinisan,pagdaralita. Pagtalima, aking sumpa.”

“So Small” – Carrie Underwood

“‘Cause sometimes that mountain you’ve been climbing is just a grain of sand. And what you’ve been out there searching for forever is in your hands. And when you figure out love is all that matters after all. It sure makes everything else seem so small.”

“Tell The World of His Love” – Jamie Rivera

“For God so loved the world. He gave us His only Son. Jesus Christ our Savior. His most precious one. He has sent us His message of love and sends those who hear. To bring the message to everyone. In a voice loud and clear.”

“Only Hope” – Switchfoot/Mandy Moore

“So I lay my head back down, and I lift my hands, and pray to be only Yours.I pray to be only Yours. I know now You’re my only hope.”

“Everybody Hurts” – REM

“When your day is long. And the night. The night is yours alone. When you’re sure you’ve had enough of this life. Well hang on. Don’t let yourself go. ‘Cause everybody cries and everybody hurts sometimes.”

“Nothing is Impossible” – Planetshakers

“Through You. I can do anything. I can do all things. Cause it’s You who gives me strength. Nothing is impossible. Through You. Blind eyes are opened. Strongholds are broken. I am living by faith. Nothing is impossible!”

“Anyway” – Martina McBride

“You can spend your whole life building something from nothin’. One storm can come and blow it all away. Build it anyway. You can chase a dream that seems so out of reach and you know it might not never come your way. Dream it anyway. God is great. But sometimes life ain’t good and when I pray. It doesn’t always turn out like I think it should. But I do it anyway”

“Don’t Stop Believing” – Journey

“Streetlight, people. Livin’ just to find emotion. Hidin’ somewhere in the night. Don’t stop believin’. Hold on to that feelin’. Streetlight, people…”

“I Will Sing Forever” – BukasPalad Music Ministry

“I will sing forever of Your love, O Lord. I will celebrate the wonder of Your name. For the word that You speak is a song of forgiveness and a song of gentle mercy and of peace.”

“The Voice Within” – Christina Aguilera

“When there’s no one else, look inside yourself. Like your oldest friend, just trust the voice within. Then you’ll find the strength that will guide your way. You’ll learn to begin to trust the voice within.”

“What a Feeling” – Irene Cara

“First when there’s nothing. But a slow glowing dream. That your fear seems to hide. Deep inside your mind. All alone I have cried. Silent tears full of pride. In a world made of steel. Made of stone. Well, I hear the music. Close my eyes, feel the rhythm. Wrap around. Take a hold of my heart.”

“I’m Alive” – Celine Dion

“When you bless the day. I just drift away. All my worries die. I’m glad that I’m alive.”

“Angels” – Robbie Williams/ David Archuleta

“And through it all she offers me protection. A lot of love and affection. Whether I’m right or wrong. And down the waterfall. Wherever it may take me. I know that life won’t break me. When I come to call, she won’t forsake me. I’m loving angels instead.”

“Here Comes the Sun” – The Beatles

“Here comes the sun. Here comes the sun, and I say. It’s all right.”

“Beautiful Day” – U2

“It’s a beautiful day. Don’t let it get away. It’s a beautiful day. Touch me. Take me to that other place. Teach me. I know I’m not a hopeless case.”

“Stand By Me” – Ben E. King

“When the night has come. And the land is dark. And the moon is the only light we’ll see. No, I won’t be afraid. Oh, I won’t be afraid. Just as long as you stand. Stand by me.”

“What a Wonderful World” – Louis Armstrong

“I see trees of green, red roses too. I see them bloom for me and you. And I think to myself what a wonderful world.”

“Believe Again” – Delta Goodrem

“I believe the impossible is possible to overcome. I believe in miracles. Born from love in everyone.”

“When You Believe” – Whitney Houston and Mariah Carey

“There can be miracles when you believe. Though hope is frail. It’s hard to kill. Who knows what miracles you can achieve. When you believe somehow you will. You will when you believe.”

“Unwritten” – Natasha Bedingfield

“No one else can feel it for you. Only you can let it in. No one else, no one else. Can speak the words on your lips. Drench yourself in words unspoken. Live your life with arms wide open. Today is where your book begins. The rest is still unwritten.”

“You’ll Never Walk Alone” – Elvis Presley

“When you walk through a storm. Hold your head up high and don’t be afraid of the dark. At the end of a storm. There’s a golden sky and the sweet silver song of a lark.”

“(There’s Gotta Be) More To Life” – Stacie Orrico

“There’s gotta be more to life. Than chasing down every temporary high to satisfy me. ‘Cause the more that I’m tripping out thinking there must be more to life. Well it’s life, but I’m sure, there’s gotta be more than wanting more.”

“Parachute” – Darren Espanto

“Try to put your head and take a run off. It’s going down, but it don’t feel this way. Like a parachute, I’m flying with the wind tonight. Like a parachute, I’m tumbling in the wind tonight. Like a parachute.”

“Innocent”- Our Lady Peace

“I remember feeling low. I remember losing hope. I remember all the feelings and the day they stopped.”

“Over The Rainbow”- Judy Garland

“Somewhere over the rainbow bluebirds fly. Birds fly over the rainbow. Why then, oh, why can’t I?

“Don’t Stop” – Fleetwood Mac

“Don’t stop thinking about tomorrow. Don’t stop, it’ll soon be here. It’ll be here better than before. Yesterday’s gone, yesterday’s gone.”

“Dare You To Move” – Switchfoot

“I dare you to move. I dare you to move. I dare you to lift yourself up off the floor. I dare you to move. I dare you to move. Like today never happened. Today never happened before.”

“Leaves” – Ben & Ben

“Leaves will soon grow from the bareness of trees and all will be alright in time. From waves overgrown come the calmest of seas and all will be alright in time.”

May you all have a meaningful Holy Week and a joyous Easter.