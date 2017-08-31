INSPIRED ILLUMINATION

Thursday, August 31, 2017
    Laura Mercier

    Laura Mercier further delights makeup mavens with its limited edition, Luxe Eye & Cheek Palette, that features eight alluring eye shadows, a bronzer and an illuminating blush. A collection of artistry essentials, the palette can help you create a natural daytime look, as well as sultry drama for the evening. For that perfect smoky eye, use Laura Mercier’s Caviar Stick – now available in six matte shades – that delivers effortless application, high-impact color and long wear.

    Laura Mercier is available at Rustan’s The Beauty Source.

