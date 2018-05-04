Inspiring snippets from TIME 100

Life lessons are best expressed by how they are personified and demonstrated by inspirational people. For two decades, Time magazine has been publishing an annual list of the world’s most influential people in its Time 100 issue. While the list is traditionally seen as a power list, Time itself says it is more of a list of people whose time is now.

Not too many readers will have the luxury of reading through the magazine. That’s a pity, as some of the citations in it deserve to be read more widely. I am sure Time will not begrudge my sharing of small snippets of what was written about some of the “honorees.” As editor in chief Edward Fersenthal writes in his introduction, “seeing success in someone who looks like you, thinks like you, grew up like you can change the course of a life.”

The list below is not necessarily the top of the Time 100. I chose those who may be familiar to Filipino readers, and included the insights of those Time chose to write about them:

Emmanuel Macron. International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Christine Lagarde calls the current and youngest president of the French Republic a bold reformer who has begun to implement ambitious reforms aimed at boosting France’s economic growth, reducing unemployment, and making its economy more dynamic, competitive, and inclusive.

Prince Harry. British singer-songwriter Elton John calls him a royal for our times, and he witnessed how the younger of Prince Charles’ two sons grew to inherit his late mother Princess Diana’s sense of humor and courage to stand up and champion the causes he truly believes in. He has that rare ability to walk into a room full of strangers and make everyone feel at ease.

Meghan Markle. My favorite aunt Julieta dela Paz adores her as the actress from the TV series Suits, and now she is more famous as the fiancée of Prince Harry. Actor Priyanka Chopra calls her a person who deeply cares for the world. With her, what you see is real, and what you get is a relatable young woman with her heart and mind in the right places. Her compassion and her drive to break stereotypes connect her to a generation in much need of kindness.

Donald Trump. Texas Sen. Ted Cruz described the US president as a flashbang grenade thrown into Washington by the forgotten men and women of America. Trump is doing what he was elected to do: disrupt the status quo, and that scares the heck out of those who have controlled the US capital for decades.

Shinzo Abe. Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull callst the Japanese premier the East Asian nation’s revivalist. He is resilient, pragmatic, tenacious, and courageous. But he has also proven to be flexible, a careful listener, and always willing to work to accommodate the views of others.

Moon Jae-in. Former US Ambassador to Seoul Mark Lippert finds in the South Korean president a great negotiator, having made dramatic moves with regard to North Korea. He is compassionate and engaged. Lippert relates how Moon shared with him a Korean proverb: how “the ground hardens after the rain,” and how crisis begets opportunity.

Justin Trudeau. New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern—also among the 100, and the youngest female premier in the world who is expecting her first child this year—calls her Canadian counterpart a generational statesman, a young politician who is winning over people with a message of hope, warmth, tolerance and inclusion, when other politicians choose an easier route.

Millie Bobby Brown. If the name doesn’t ring a bell, she is the teen actress who portrayed Eleven (El) in the hit Netflix series Stranger Things. Emmy-winning actor Aaron Paul (Breaking Bad) has met her and finds her spirit and mind timeless. It was like speaking to a future mentor with a perspective and groundedness that Paul could only have dreamed of at that age. Brown was 12 when they met.

Gal Gadot. Who doesn’t know Wonder Woman? Lynda Carter, who portrayed the role in the 1970s TV series, calls the Israeli actress a fierce spirit, a wife and mother who has served her country. She represents what we know is inside every one of us: fierce strength, a kind heart, and incredible valor.

Roger Federer. Everybody knows Federer as a great tennis champion. But philanthropist Melinda Gates shares the Swiss player’s work to improve the life prospects of poor children in his mother’s home country of South Africa. Roger knows that effective philanthropy, like great tennis, requires discipline and time.

Kevin Durant. Eddy Cue of Apple says Durant isn’t just an incredible basketball player; he’s an incredible human being, too. Durant committed millions of dollars to help disadvantaged kids receive a higher education, to building and renovating basketball courts around the world for at-risk youth. His generosity knows no bounds. And he is an entrepreneur with a strong work ethic and passion of excellence.

Elon Musk. Yuri Milner of DST Global aptly calls the Tesla co-founder a visionary. After all, he was a pioneer in the electric car industry. And he is reimagining the private space industry with original ideas, technical precision, and smart marketing. He is envisioning and building the condition for a viable colony on Mars.

These are just 12 of the 100. The curious reader may be interested to check out this special edition of Time for inspiration. Interestingly, Time conducted a poll of who should be in the 100, and the top vote-getter was South Korean pop band BTS. To the disappointment of my daughter, however, the band was not chosen by the editors.

Benel D. Lagua is the executive vice president of the Development Bank of the Philippines. He is an active member of the Financial Executives of the Philippines (Finex) and a longtime advocate of risk-based lending for small and medium enterprises. The views expressed here are his own and does not necessarily reflect that of his office and of Finex.