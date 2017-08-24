Inspiring the youth

The Manila Times has always had a soft spot for the multi-talented Myrtle Sarrosa ever since she pulled all the stops in performing at the paper’s 117th anniversary cele­bration in 2015. It was the height of the second season of “Your Face Sounds Familiar” then where she was a contestant, and no matter how demanding the show was, she made sure she came to the Times party garbed in full Marilyn Monroe glory and naturally brought the house down.

Keeping a close eye on the lovely Ilongga these past two years further impressed The Manila Times, what with her strong resolve to finish Broadcast Communications at the University of the Philippines even with her tight showbiz schedule.

Last June, after six years of struggling to complete her college units, Sarrosa graduated Cum Laude along with UP’s batch 2017, and is still on a high from “a dream come true.”

On Tuesday, The Manila Times caught up with Sarrosa at her contract renewal for sanitary napkin brand Sisters, where she expressed happiness in reaching her goal and inspiring other young Filipinos along the way.

“I was amazed at how my graduation Facebook post garnered over 700,000 likes, 60,000 shares and some 16,000 comments,” she said in disbelief. “I just hope that all of my followers who are still in school will make sure they finish no matter how difficult or challenging it can be.”

Sarrosa is also grateful to have the makers of Sisters, Megasoft, devotedly supporting her advocacy in edu­cation.

“We’ve been to so many parts of the country with our ‘School Is Cool’ campaign, which encourages the youth to stay in school because I truly believe that education will open so many doors for you,” Sarrosa related. “When we visit the schools, we give talks on personal hygiene in line with the brand, and also give recognition to students who excel in their studies to keep them motivated.”

Megasoft’s vice president for marketing Aileen Choi-Go who is just as impressed with Sarrosa’s achievements shared how she saw the actress studying whenever she can during their out of town activities.

“We’d be on a plane early morning for the province and Myrtle will already have her books out, especially nearer her graduation,” Go related. “Remember when we signed her on, we said she was in the running for cum laude in UP and she really did it! That’s why we’re so proud of her and very supportive of her advocacy.”

Patience is another one of Sarrosa’s virtues, who after being declared “Pinoy Big Brother: Teen Edition 4’s” big winner has taken her career in stride.

“I’ve often wondered why my career hasn’t taken the fast track as other artists’ have but I really put a premium on education and I like they say, you can’t have everything all the time,” she reflected. “But these days, we’ve had so many phone calls for shows, movies and other projects that sometimes, I’ve been having to say no because of scheduling. I just finished doing ‘La Luna Sangre,’ and I’m about to star in an episode of ‘Wattpad.’ After that, a movie’s also in the works so I can’t complain.”

