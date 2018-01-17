Instagram accounts to follow for inspiration

Home decorating sometimes takes every ounce of creativity and imagination to get that picture perfect room.

Unfortunately, there are times when the artist inside all of us is running low on inspiration. Thankfully, social media is not only a source of entertainment, but also a source of new ideas as well.

On Instagram, there are numerous accounts that you can follow to fuel your artistry. Here are a few accounts to check out for interior design inspiration:

1. “Youthful and traditional,” that’s how designer Ashley Whittaker sees her style and uses Instagram as a platform to advertise her creations. (Instagram: @ashleywhittakerdesign)

2. Nick Olsen, on the other hand, calls his feed a “hodgepodge lodge of inspiration.” Olsen also displays his fascination with color and texture in his feed. (Instagram: @nickolsenstyle)

3. Aside from giving off inspiration or advertising through their Instagram feed, Sara Gilbane uses hers to seek a third opinion when it comes to color schemes and other interior design decisions. “A client resisted the blue-and-orange palette I proposed for her dining room,” Gilbane shared with Elle. After posting the scheme on her Instagram account and gaining 500 likes, the client agreed to her proposal. (Instagram: @saragilbaneinteriors)

4. In your search for home decorating ideas, don’t forget to check out decorator Emily Henderson’s feed which features stunning rooms designed by her as well as tips and tricks to spruce up your home. (Instagram: @em_henderson)

5. Looking for a more vibrant and modern aesthetic? Scroll through Fiona Michelon’s Instagram account. The interior stylist balances out vibrant colors and contemporary ideas through chic yet accessible designs. (Instagram: @fiona_michelon_stylist)

6. Christina Higham’s feed features how she works her magic on ordinary rooms as she transforms them into extraordinary ones by mixing both the traditional and classic pieces with unexpected ones. (Instagram: @sun.soul.style)

7. If you plan on playing around with neutral colors, be sure to check Jane Ledger’s Instagram feed. She showcases the flexibility and richness of the neutral palette with lots of layers, thoughtful styling and pretty patterns. (Instagram: janeledgerinteriors)

8. Not all of us have access to certain pieces to make as a statement piece in our household. Fortunately, there’s @biggerthanthethreeofus to get inspiration from as this family takes revamping their home into their own hands with lots of tips and DIY treats. (Instagram: @biggerthanthethreeofus)

9. Comfortable and chic – this perfectly describes the style of Lexi Westergard. With equal parts of pretty and refined, your room will surely look stylish but still home-y. (Instagram: @lexiwestgard_design)

10. You don’t need to leave home to express your adventurous side. With Jonathan Adler’s ideas and designs as your inspiration, you can playfully use bold colors and lively patterns to leave your own personal statement in your household. (Instagram: @jonathanadler)