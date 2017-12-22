Instagram finds

Can’t take the malls during the holiday rush? Shop from your phone. Here, we picked out nine of our favorite local online retailers that have a solid Instagram presence.

Ellzbee@ellzbee

Christmas parties are underway and secret Santas will definitely be sneaking around corners. Phone cases can be one of the common gifts you could give to the person you picked. Ellzbee has countless designs of smartphone cases from the sparkly and feminine cases to furry cases.

KaktoManila@kaktomanila

Plants are something people don’t wish for regularly but it could be a suitable gift for someone who is a plant lover. Get your friends the ultimate pot-sized cacti from KaktoManila. Greeneries make every place aesthetically pleasing, be it a room, office or a home, plants are the best decorations everyone would love.

Comrade Leather Goods@comradeleathergoods

For your friends who enjoy photography and also antique-looking items, Comrade Leather Goods has everything. You can find heavy-duty leather camera strap, key holders and mini pouches for their essential needs. Adding a touch of leather can really spruce up your belongings.

Eighth Mermaid Swimwear@eighthmermaid

Given the tropical nature of our country, a spontaneous beach trip with the girlfriends or swimming outing with the family may be a typical holiday gathering for some. Gift your beach bum friends the sexiest and trendiest bikinis from Eighth Mermaid.

Giltbox and Giltbox Man@giltboxph and @giltboxman

A subscription box filled with surprises and everything nice, Giltbox is the perfect gift you could give yourself. Personalized, intimate and containing a mix of the best products in store. All you have to do is fill up your beauty profile and let Giltbox pick the products for you. The box will contain five beauty and skincare samples ranging from inexpensive to luxury brands. Pamper yourself with this gift and find out what works for you.

Not to worry gentlemen, Giltbox didn’t forget about you. Giltbox Man works similarly, handpicked and personalized. The only thing that is different are the products inside the subscription box. From hair pomades to men perfume, the whole box is complete of all the products that every guy needs on a daily basis.

En Pierre@enpierreofficial

For all the ladies who want to get their loved ones a classy and timeless accessory, En Pierre offers a wide range of bracelets made from the finest gemstones that fits the taste of every gentleman.

Gira Leather@getgira

A well thought-of gift is the best present anyone can give this Christmas. Girl Leather offers handmade leather goods such as vintage-looking wallets and dainty keychains that will surely be appreciated by your receiver. Girl Leather does not only sell handcrafted goods, they can also customize the item purchased making it more significant and personalized.

Bayongciaga@bayongciaga

Who knew that bayongs could be one of your go-to bags? Bayongciaga transforms traditional wet-market bayong into fashionable and unique handbags and backpacks. For onlyP350, you can avail a handcrafted weave bag. What’s more, all products are local and homegrown. This is the ideal gift for your friends or loved ones who are bag-aholics.

Bucket Lists@bucketlistsph

Every woman needs a durable and multifunctional daily bag. Items from Bucket Lists are stylish and minimal which makes it appropriate for any occasion. A reasonable price range of P1,500, you can give your friends a bag that will last a lifetime.

Isa Franchesca Caiña