Instapay launch makes e-payment goal ‘very doable’

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas’ (BSP) vision of higher electronic payments usage by 2020 is “very doable”, officials said on Monday following the launch of Instapay — the second automated clearing house under the National Retail Payments System (NRPS).

Bangko Sentral Governor Nestor Espenilla told reporters that one of the NRPS’ objectives was to increase the share of electronic payments to at least 20 percent by 2020 from the “disturbing” 1 percent out of 2.5 billion monthly transactions recorded in 2014.

“[T]hrough an infrastructure like Instapay, that is very doable. So once we have fully rolled out these solutions, it is probably time to do another survey — a way of checking exactly where we are at on this,” he added.

The InstaPay electronic fund transfer service will allow customers to transfer peso funds almost instantly between accounts of participating central bank-supervised banks and non-bank e-money issuers in the Philippines.

Individuals, businesses and government institutions will be able to send and receive funds or make payments in real time of up to P50,000 per transaction without limit, the BSP said.

There are currently 20 InstaPay participating institutions at present and the number is expected to increase in the coming months as more institutions respond to customer demand, it added.

Both senders and receivers must have accounts with participating institutions to enjoy instant transfers. The interoperability of InstaPay will allow for seamless transactions between accounts.

Transferred funds will be received in full as fees will not be charged to the receiving party. Charges, however, may apply to senders and recipients could also be made to pay for cash withdrawals.

“Another key principle of NRPS is transparency—the sender pays. The fee is to be paid by the sender party, while the receiving party should not pay,” Espenilla noted.

“The participants are free to charge with transparency but they can charge competitively.

The importance of this is that it opens competition. Since it is interoperable, customers have a choice,” he added.

InstaPay will be accessible 24/7 via mobile apps and internet banking facilities provided by participating banks and e-money issuers. Other e-channels are expected to follow suit.

This eliminates the need to go through the trouble of physically traveling and transacting at bank branches or payments counters, the central bank said.

In November, the Bangko Sentral launched the Philippine EFT System and Operations Network or PESONet, the first automated clearing house under the NRPS.

To date, 33 BSFIs have signed up with PESONet.