Instituto Cervantes to hold Día del Libro at Ayala Triangle

Instituto Cervantes, the cultural arm of the Embassy of Spain, is set to celebrate Día del Libro (International Book Day) at Makati City’s Ayala Triangle on April 21 with cultural activities that are sure to delight bibliophiles and their loved ones.

Like in previous years, Día del Libro will feature the country’s top book stores and publishing houses that will sell books at 20-percent off. Following Spanish tradition, every book bought shall earn the buyer a free rose.

Besides books, visitors will also be treated to poetry recitals, free Spanish classes, book presentations, street art to commemorate the 200th year of the Prado Museum, games, and activities for children.

One expected highlight is the participation of Spain’s football league, or La Liga, which will invite Manileños to score a goal in its “Chuta-Gol” game, which offers cool prizes.

Another is the classical Spanish and Filipino melodies that the Manila Symphony Orchestra will play in a free concert—“Concierto en el Parque,” or Concert at the Park—at 5:30 p.m.

First introduced in Manila by Instituto Cervantes in 2006, Día del Libro began in Barcelona, Spain, and is held every April 23, the feast day of Saint George, when men and women exchange roses and books.

The day also honors two of the world’s greatest writers, Miguel de Cervantes and William Shakespeare, who both died on April 23, 1616.

The significant of the date prompted the United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (Unesco) in 1995 to declare it as “World Book and Copyright Day” to instill a love of reading in young people, as well as promote respect for the rights of authors over their works.

Admission to all Día del Libro activities is free on a first-come, first-serve basis. For more information, call (632) 526-1482 or visit http://manila.cervantes.es or www.facebook.com/InstitutoCervantesManila.