Insurer to file formal complaint vs Marsh UK

Prudential Guarantee and Assurance Inc. (PGA) will soon issue file a formal complaint against a foreign insurance and risk management firm that it has accused of operating illegally in the country, regulators said.

Advertisements

Insurance Commissioner Dennis Funa said the non-life insurer had told the agency that it would comply with the requirement to formalize its earlier complaint against Marsh UK, a former reinsurance broker for Prudential Guarantee.

“PGA is supposed to formalize their complaint. It is not formal yet because it (the initial complain) was just in the form of a letter. But they have not filed their formal complaint yet. I understand they will be doing it very soon,” Funa said.

The Insurance Commission (IC) has said that it could conduct an investigation in the absence of a verified complaint. Funa said regulatory action would only be forthcoming after the agency evaluates evidence submitted in support of allegations.

Lawyer Jose Antonio Bernas, who represents PGA, has claimed that the head of Marsh Singapore personally solicited business from carrier Cebu Air in behalf of Marsh UK, in the process breaking Philippine laws and also disclosing privileged information.

“In a letter dated 03 April 2017, PGA’s counsel requested the Insurance Commission to conduct an investigation on the manner by which Marsh UK and Marsh Singapore conduct business in the Philippines,” Funa noted.

Jacob reportedly presented a reinsurance package to the carrier where Marsh would assume all insurance risks through a “fronting insurer,” a matter Bernas claimed Marsh all but admitted in a letter to the IC where it said it was now able to compete against other local insurance firms.

Marsh was commenting on concerns raised by PGA, which in response asked the IC to conduct an evidentiary hearing.

The request also included a determination of whether the license of Marsh Philippines should be revoked for conspiring with its parent firm.

Funa, however, said the matters would have to be threshed out in accordance with the commission’s rules of procedure.