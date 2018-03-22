Insurer’s complaint moves forward

Regulators have completed preliminary proceedings regarding a local insurer’s complaint against a United Kingdom-based reinsurer, with a hearing on the presentation of evidence expected to be held in June this year.

Marsh UK and its local unit have been accused of breaking Philippine laws by local insurer Prudential Guarantee and Assurance Inc. (PGA).

“We completed the pre-trial conference but as far as the details of the proceeding that we had, I think that I am not at liberty to disclose considering that there is also a pending motion filed by Marsh relatively to a gag order being requested from this Commission,” Insurance Commission (IC) Regulatory, Enforcement and Prosecution officer in charge Brian Sibuyan told The Manila Times.

“Relative to Marsh’s motion … we already issued an order to PGA directing them to file their comment and once received, the commission will decide on the matter,” Sibuyan added.

“We gave PGA 10 days to file their comment.”

The commission also set a tentative June 14 meeting for the presentation of witnesses and evidence by both parties.

Prudential Guarantee claimed last year that the head of Marsh Singapore personally solicited business from carrier Cebu Air, Inc. in behalf of Marsh UK, in the process breaking local laws as it did not have a local license.

Cebu Air, the operator of low cost airline Cebu Pacific, ultimately decided not to renew its contract with Prudential Guarantee.

“With the developments that we have, lets see if we could finish all of this within the previously set timeline of one year,” Sibuyan said.