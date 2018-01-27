Insurers’ premium income hits P259B, up 11%, in 2017

THE insurance industry saw premium income grow by 11.9 last year with all sectors recording expansions, regulators reported on Friday.

Data from the Insurance Commission (IC) showed total premium income hitting P259.64 billion in 2017, up from P231.88 billion in 2016.

“We had a very good year in 2017. Very healthy insurance industry,” Insurance Commissioner Dennis Funa told reporters.

“Eventually, it is the government that will benefit because much of the assets of the insurance industry are invested in government bonds and of course a portion of that are also invested in equities,” he added.

Focusing on full-year performance, Funa reported that the life sector grew premium income by 10.6 percent to P202.34 billion.

“And if you focus on the life sector, a significant portion of that is derived from … variable life insurance that is really the driving force of the sale of life insurance today. It’s the investment product that the insuring public is looking into and find attractive … nowadays,” Funa said.

Non-life premiums, meanwhile, increased by 16.7 percent to P48.56 billion.

“One big growth sector (for non-life insurers) is car insurance. Sales of vehicles even grew faster at the end of last year,” Funa said.

The mutual benefit associations sector, meanwhile, reported total contributions of P8.74 billion, up by 16.8 percent year on year.

The insurance industry’s total assets expanded by 17.8 percent to P1.54 trillion from P1.31 trillion last year, Funa reported.

Total net worth stood P315.43 billion in 2017, up by 16.3 percent from P271.18 billion.

Considering the significant increases in the paid-up capital of several companies, the insurance industry posted a 10.4-percent increase in total paid-up capital to 50.75 billion last year.

Funa said that strong industry growth would continue this year given a strong equities market and the

government’s infrastructure program.

“I project, based on what we have as of today, [that]this will continue in 2018,” Funa said, noting that much of the life sector income is derived for variable life insurance that in turn is dependent on the performance of equities.

“I think we have passed the 9,000 mark [at the stock market]. So far, equities have performed well so that will continue. This will no doubt benefit variable life and of course the life industry in general,” he added.

For non-life, Funa said the “Build Build Build” program would benefit the sector as income would mainly be derived from surety or performance bonds.