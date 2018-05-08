Insurers urged to adapt, offer innovative products

The Department of Finance (DoF) has urged the Philippine insurance industry to pursue ways that could help them adapt to the “Fourth Industrial Revolution” and develop climate change-mitigating products.

In a speech at the 29th East Asian Insurance Congress in Pasay City on Monday, Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez 3rd said the industry should be front and center of that revolution, since it is among the most regulated and among those that would benefit most from the technology-driven change in the global economy.

With technological advances like financial technology, or fintech, insurance and other financial services could “become more efficient, accessible and innovative,” he added.

This would lead “to shorter transaction time and the ability to quickly exchange data between institutions, which, in turn, would make new products possible, and hence, [result in]greater financial inclusion.”

Dominguez also called on the industry to explore new products and opportunities that would help mitigate risks

posed by climate change-intensified natural calamities to help communities become more resilient and improve countries’ capacity to recover.

Coming up with such products “is one area where business opportunities and social concerns converge quite nicely,” he said.

The industry should be mindful of changes in the region, where technological advances are “radically altering the terrain for our governments and our enterprises to thrive in.” he added.

The Philippines can only sustain its status as one of the world’s fastest-growing economies by adjusting and instituting the reforms necessary to prepare for the impact these advances may bring, Dominguez said.

Like the rest of Southeast Asia, the Philippines is preparing to adapt to the changing technological environment and the resulting economic realities, he added.

“We call this the Fourth Industrial Revolution, and it is well on its way,” the secretary said. “This revolution demands [us to rethink]how we do things, make products, and create wealth for our people.”

Governments can either adopt regulations quickly or court conflict between what technologies make possible and what regulators allow, according to him.

“The countries [that are]more nimble in reinventing regulations and moving quickly into e-governance will benefit most from” the technology-driven change, Dominguez said.