Intangible things savings can buy

It is nice to be able to buy material things with your own money. Sadly, we focus on material things too much that we forget what intangible things we can also afford when we have the money. And these, sometimes, are far better than any material possession one can buy.

Time. They say you can’t buy time. Well, literally you can’t, but having some savings allows you to buy future time. The more you are able to save, the more time you can afford to spend with your family. Observe the people you know who are comfortably retired and are able to spend a lot of time with their families. The one thing they did right while they were working was save up as much as they could, especially at the peak of their careers.

They focused on working and saving than working and splurging. So now, they are able to enjoy the benefits of having such savings, while those who splurged continue to toil to this day, and even if they have started saving money, there wouldn’t be an end to it in sight.

For me, time is way more important than money, yet we spend more than half our lives thinking we should have more money to spend. What we should start focusing on is saving money now so we can earn the time to spend together with our families in the future.

Convenience. The world is not fair, unfortunately. The more money you have, the more convenience you can enjoy. As an example: if you’re in a bank, and you are considered one of the preferred clients or VIPs (well, because you have put much more money into that bank than others have), chances are you don’t have to fall in line and wait for your turn before your transaction is processed. What often happens is either you have a separate line, which is shorter, or you go directly to the manager and the manager will personally assist you with whatever service you need from the bank. This type of “special treatment” happens almost anywhere.

Comfort. Assuming money is not an issue, would you rather be in premium class or the economy section for a long-haul flight? I would bet 100 percent all of you would choose a premium class seat all the time. But if asked to pay for it from our hard-earned salary, then I’m sure majority, if not all of us, would just settle for an economy seat. I learned that the best way to afford comfort without having to worry about its financial impact is to save as early as I can. If you love to travel, save even if there are no travel plans. When the time comes for you to travel, you can use what you have saved up and afford yourself some comfort. I’m pretty sure once you experience comfort, it will be very difficult to try anything less.

Self-esteem. Don’t get me wrong here. Money is NOT the only way to have self-esteem. But knowing you have savings can boost that confidence even more. The more savings you have, the less insecure you will feel especially when it comes to financial stability. Although I’ve been in the financial services industry for five years, I’ve seen how far money can bring you when it comes to self-confidence.

