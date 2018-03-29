Integral ecology towards sustainable development

AS an architect, environmental and urban planner, I am always faced with the challenge by clients to maximize profitability and economic development potential. In a business, capital costs and revenues are what keep companies afloat and able to sustain financially their many workers and their families. This concern is valid and responsible, as growth is also a goal of the company to the people working for it. But I always remind our clients that the greatest economic gain and operational savings can only be realized more responsibly if there is balance among social equity or people first, the natural environment or planet earth, economic development (like profit or prosperity), culture, history, heritage, and identity, and spirituality (interfaith).

In a macro perspective, going with the mindset of “the market dictates” is not the sole criteria and will only lead to unsustainable development and degradation of the urban quality of life. Case in point: Metro Manila is facing the consequences of a car-centric development, with high-rise and high-density commercial and office developments, side by side with super-regional malls and low-density housing that cause transportation and housing crises. Makati employees, for instance, are both traffic- and rental-burdened.

There are moments as an architect and urban planner that one needs to be steadfast in one’s values, and in the best of one’s capability to do what is right. It is also a duty to convince investors of the greater reward of adapting principles that are good and sustainable.

Architectural activism

One of my Harvard professors shared during our class: “You may be the best architect in the world… But if you work in a society that doesn’t address corruption, criminality, the environment, inequality, poverty and pollution, [you have the duty]to be an architectural activist.”

Architects, planners, engineers, and other professionals in the built environment who design and approve floor plans and building designs know that they always have the opportunity to prove that better, more humanistic and sustainable designs are more beneficial in the long run.

Every single line that you draw, think of the beneficiaries and the sufferers. Think about your grandmother tripping over poorly designed and slippery sidewalks, steep unusable ramps (which you’d be surprised to see a lot of in Makati), and stairs without hand railings. Also think about the effect of uglification in our cities, islands and the environment.

Architectural activism, simply put, involves being a professional who is steadfast in his values in designing works that are in harmony with the natural environment, making sure that social equity and livability are emphasized, and optimal economic gain is acquired, drawing attention when mistakes are made and lessons to be learned.

Winston Churchill said, “we shape our buildings; thereafter they shape us.” The image and design of the buildings and the public realm reveal the citizens’ priorities and aggregate aspirations. The thought suggests that the city reflects the collective identity of the citizens. If I may paraphrase Churchill, “We shape our environment, and the environment shapes us.”

Through my professional practice, I am constantly given an opportunity to guide business and government leaders in learning from the mistakes of Metro Manila. I am constantly given an opportunity to convince them to adopt principles that champion humanity, a better quality of life, and ecological balance.

In the end, the real mission and meaning of humanity is to be able to uplift others in becoming better people who care, respect, give and love. As an architect and planner, my way of affecting change is through planning and designing buildings and cities that will shape the people who will benefit.

In our country, the professional liability of the architect is only 25 years. Most of our houses and buildings are only good for 25 years, before structural audit and repairs are necessary. Elsewhere in the world, we plan and design buildings and communities to last 40 generations or a thousand years.

Looking at PH cities

Whenever we look at our beloved cities and islands in the Philippines, remember that it speaks volumes of who we are as a society. The tallest buildings, the widest and longest structures, land uses, the streets and the public realm reflect what we value as Filipinos.

Our government office buildings need not be substandard that could be prone to collapse in an event of an earthquake. Schools and institutions need not look like factories with rundown windows and muddy gardens.

Malls need not look like boxes but they could have parks and green spaces. Many hospitals are too whitewashed, even having rooms without windows, that sometimes it feels like you are on a pre-departure area to the afterlife. It can be filled with gardens, color and greenery. Studies from Hong Kong and Singapore show that gardens help patients with mindset, therapy and healing.

And our beautiful islands do not need be abused just for profit but to be able to provide livelihood and jobs towards sustainable tourism.

The American Indian Chief Seattle said, “We do not own the environment. We borrowed it from our children.” If I may add, “not just for our generation, but also for future generations still to be born.”