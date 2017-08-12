Integration, policies to ensure energy supply

Regional connectivity and demand-driven policy will help ensure the security, stability and resiliency of energy supplies, Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi said.

Cusi told the 1st East Asia Energy Forum on Wednesday that the Philippine government had presented all available options to consumers and adopted a neutral energy stance.

The country, he said, is now open to using energy sources that are widely available to ensure a viable energy mix and also considering aspects such the environment.

More than 15 high-level experts and policymakers tackled energy goals and issues regarding coal, oil, and gas during the forum.

Based on the Economic Research Institute for Asean and East Asia energy outlook, sustained population and economic growth in the region will lead to energy demand nearly doubling from 2013 to 2040.

Attendees conceded that fossil fuels would assume a central role in the energy mix although countries are planning to diversify and use renewable energy sources.

Coal will remain the primary fuel even as its shares in the primary energy mix is expected to decline from 52 percent in 2013 to 45 percent in 2040.

The share of gas, meanwhile, is projected to rise to 14 percent from 9.5 percent over in same period.

Asia’s reliance on oil imports will increase, leaving the region vulnerable to oil shocks as regional production capacity remains constant.