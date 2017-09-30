Intel officer shot dead in Isabela

CAUAYAN CITY, Isabela: A police intelligence officer handling illegal drug cases was shot dead on Saturday morning along the national highway in Naguilian town, this province.

Police Officer 3 John Duarte, chief intelligence officer of Santo Tomas town, was driving his motorcycle on the way home from the Regional Training Center here when ambushed by two gunmen in Barangay Palattao.

Initial police investigation said the suspects, riding a black Toyota Innova, blocked Duarte’s motorcycle then one of them alighted and fired upon the officer with an M16 armalite rifle killing him on the spot.

Senior Insp. Francisco Dayag, Naguilian town Police chief, said Duarte, of Barangay San Felipe in Ilagan City was taking up his Junior Leadership Course at the Regional Training Center.

He said Duarte is handling sensitive cases which led to the arrest of high-value targets on illegal drugs.