Intel police officer nabbed for extortion

LUCENA CITY, Quezon: A police Intelligence operative assigned to the Candelaria Philippine National Police (PNP) is facing a charge of robbery with extortion after he was arrested while receiving money from the relative of a suspect in an illegal drug case.

Police Officer 2 Arnel Valdepeña was arrested on Tuesday afternoon in front of the Regional Trial Court Building in Barangay 10 here by joint elements of the Office of the Chief PNP, Counter Intelligence Task Force (CITF) and Quezon PNP.

An entrapment was carried out on Valdepeña after a complaint was received from Gilbeth Caponitan of San Pablo, Laguna who reported that the officer was asking for P70,000 for the settlement of the case filed against her niece Rose Mae Libo-on and her friend Jamela Bondoc. Libo-on and Bondoc were arrested for alleged possession of illegal drugs on June 12 by Candelaria PNP personnel led by Valdepeña.

He was arrested after receiving from the complainant two P500 marked money incorporated in a bundle of bills amounting to P18,000 as advance payment for the settlement of the case.

Also recovered from the possession of Valdepeña were a 9mm caliber pistol, two magazines loaded with ammunition, a PNP ID, P7,860.00 cash, two cellphones, a gold bracelet, a necklace, and a ring.

Valdepena is now under CITF custody after he was brought to Camp Crame for investigation. He will face robbery-extortion charge before the Office of the City Prosecutor in Lucena.