‘Intellectual property rights vital to trade flows’

EXPORTERS and importers will benefit from the protection of intellectual property rights as it helps accelerate bilateral trade flows between the Philippines and China, the largest business organizations in the Philippines said on Wednesday.

The Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCCI) and the International Chamber of Commerce Philippines (ICCP) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) on Intellectual Property Exchange and Cooperation with the Beijing Intellectual Property Office (BJIPO) recently (April 20).

Zhou Yan, deputy director general of BJIPO, said partnering with the PCCI and the ICCP is significant to expanding trade flows.

Representing PCCI and ICCP were Sergio Ortiz-Luis Jr., PCCI honorary chairman, and Jesus Varela, ICCP director general.

Benjamin Loong, PCCI director-in-charge for intellectual property, said upholding intellectual property rights motivates innovation in the business community to innovation in the business community.

The MOU highlights the strengthening of exchange and cooperation in the field of intellectual property.