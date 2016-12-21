‘Intensify jail inspections even on holidays’

The Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) was ordered to work double time to ensure that inmates will not take advantage of the holidays to bold jail. Interior and Local Government Secretary Ismael Sueno on Wednesday directed BJMP Director Chief Supt. Serafin Barreto to conduct frequent and regular inspection of all jails nationwide to ensure that there will be no jail breaks. Sueno made the directive in the wake of the foiled escape of four drug traffickers, facing large-scale selling of shabu, from a police detention facility in South Cotabato. He added that the jail bureau must crackdown specifically on all illegal drugs inside the jail premises.Under Oplan Greyhound, BJMP personnel search jail cells for contraband such as illegal drugs, weapons, cellphones and guns.