Inter-agency group to rehab power facilities

Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi has created an inter-agency group to come up with options on rehabilitating Marawi City’s energy facilities in the aftermath of the Maute group siege.

The inter-agency is composed of the DoE, National Power Corp., Power Sector Assets and Liabilities Management Corp., National Electrification Administration and the Lanao del Sur Electric Cooperative.

As this developed, the Inter-Agency Task Force on Securing Energy Facilities (IATSEF) reported that the power situation in Lanao del Sur has yet to fully normalize as 15 municipalities are still without power and only 20 percent of Marawi is energized.

The second district with 16 municipalities is fully energized according to the Task Force based on the report by Lasureco on the current power supply in its franchise area.

Power supply in the three towns of Lanao del Norte remains normal.

Meanwhile, the IATSEF has expanded its membership to include the Department of Finance, Philippine Information Agency and the Philippine Electricity Market Corporation.

The task of the group is to secure all energy facilities in the entire country.