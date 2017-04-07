Inter-agency task force vs crimes formed in Lanao

MARAWI CITY, Lanao del Sur: The provincial government with civic groups and agencies have set up a new task force to combat criminality here.

The new task force called Joint Law Enforcement and Security Operation (Jleso) that was created recently tapped all concerned government agencies and groups to have quick response on crimes in Lanao, Salma Tamano, provincial public information officer said.

“This is to protect the lives and properties of all the residents of the province in order to let them live harmoniously and in accordance with the law,” Gov. Soraya Bedjoria Adiong said as she thanked their partners in peace and order for their cooperation.

Jleso is composed of the provincial police office, the Army, anti-drug agencies, Land Transportation Office, National Telecommunication Commission, Regional Human Rights Commission, local prosecutors, Mindanao State University System, 39 local government units and other line agencies.

Non-government organizations such as the Lanao del Sur-Civil Society Organization, the Sultanate of Lanao del Sur and a group of Muslim clerics – the Provincial Ulama Council – took an active part in establishing peace and order in the province.

The task force was formed in the wake of the looming threat of the Islamic State (IS) in the country whose local followers have been coming out in the province since 2014. From that time, the incidence of abduction, kidnappings, carjacking and killing, has increased and is believed to be carried out by the radical jihadists.

The jihadists recently resorted to shadowy operations against individuals and groups, turning against them after their lairs have fallen because of massive military operations.

