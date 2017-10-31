Wednesday, November 1, 2017
    Inter stays in touch at top with Verona win

    By on Football Times

    ROME: Inter Milan kept in touch with leaders Napoli thanks to a 2-1 win at struggling Verona on Monday (Tuesday in Manila) as they reclaimed second place in Serie A.

    Luciano Spalletti’s unbeaten side have 29 points from 11 games and are two points adrift of Napoli.

    Inter Milan’s Croatian forward Ivan Perisic (not seen) scores a goal during the Italian Serie A football match Hellas Verona FC vs Inter Milan at the Bentegodi stadium in Verona on Monday. AFP PHOTO

    Champions Juventus and Lazio are joint third on 28 points with Roma sitting four points further back in fifth with a game in hand.

    Spanish midfielder Borja Valero opened his account for Inter after 36 minutes as he turned in an Antonio Candreva cross with Ivan Perisic scoring the second from the edge of the area midway through the second half.

    Substitute Giampaolo Pazzini had pulled Verona level on 59 minutes with a penalty after the intervention of the video assistant referee.

    A seventh defeat of the season leaves Verona second from bottom with just six points to show from 11 games.

    AFP

