Interactive art exhibit to feature Korean artists

Korean Cultural Center (KCC) in the Philippines will open its first interactive Exhibit ‘Moving Korea’ on May 18, 5 p.m. at KCC Exhibit Hall, Taguig City.

The exhibition will feature 18 modern kinetic and interactive artworks of nine contemporary artists from Korea.

‘Moving Korea’ exhibition allows visitors to wander through various displayed artworks and be part of the process of creating art. Each interactive art will display different kinds of patterns and movements depending on the viewers’ action.

This exhibition offers a good opportunity to introduce Korea’s modern technology overseas using interactive art. An artist’s seminar will also be held before the opening ceremony, 3 p.m. at KCC Wave Hall.

Newly appointed KCC Director Lee Jincheol hopes that the exhibit will foster more cultural exchange activities between Korea and the Philippines.

“We decided to organize this very first Korean interactive exhibition in the country to address the rising interest of Filipinos in Korean culture. The artworks displayed in the exhibit will show a different and the modern side of our culture,” said Director Lee.

The Moving Korea exhibition will run until July 14 at the Korean Cultural Center Exhibition Hall.

Admission is free. For more information, contact (02) 555-1711 or email curator@koreanculture.ph