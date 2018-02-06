InterAksyon to operate under Philstar Group

TV5’s news portal InterAksyon.com will continue its operations under the management of Philstar Global Group instead of shutting down by March as earlier reported, a top official of Mediaquest Holdings, Inc. said.

Mediaquest is the media investment arm of Pangilinan-led PLDT Inc. and holds controlling stakes in media outlets such as TV5 Network Inc., BusinessWorld Publishing Corp., and Philippine Star.

“Well, unang-una [first of all]InterAksyon will most likely move over to the Philippine Star. Definitely we want it to be kept alive to draw strength and synergy from the larger print organization,” Mediaquest President Ray Espinosa told reporters following an event last week.

Espinosa said InterAksyon will continue its operations under Philstar Global Group but he added that the latter has yet to decide on how many staff will be retained or let go.

“[T]he number of people I don’t know. Nasa PhilStar na ‘yan kung ilan ang kailangan nila to keep it going, given that meron dapat synergy. May mga gaps ang InterAksyon na hindi niya na nakocover ngayon gawa ng konti lang ang tao niya [That depends on PhilStar as to how many they need to keep it going, given that there should be synergy. InterAksyon has gaps in its coverage now because it has few people left],” he said.

Asked if the brand will be kept, Espinosa said: “The entire online [operation], including the brand. When it says publication, it also includes the brand. Otherwise, they will be creating a new online portal so wala nang point ang [there is no point of]transferring.”

He said the consolidation plan will not result in redundant content since with online, “you can have many publications.”

“May mga media organizations na multiple ang kanyang media platform. Iba din naman ang nagbabasa ng InterAksyon from sa nagbabasa ng BusinessWorld, Philippine Star. Hindi naman pare-pareho [There are media organizations that have multiple media platforms. Those who read InterkAskyon are not necessarily the same as those who read BusinessWorld and Philippine Star. They have different readers],” he said.

“That’s the beauty of online. You can address so many segments versus the print, dahil sa gastos, di ka naman pwedeng masyadong marami [because of the cost, you cannot provide too much content],” he explained.

Espinosa said they expect to make a decision or transition within this quarter.