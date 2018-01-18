InterAksyon to shut operations in March

TV5 Network Inc. will shut down its news portal InterAksyon by March this year, one of its officials said on Thursday.

In a statement, InterAksyon Editor-In-Chief Roby Alampay confirmed reports that InterAksyon’s operations will end in March.

“TV5 will consolidate all digital news properties under news5.com.ph. That consolidation translates to a rationalization of manpower as well,” he said.

Alampay said the decision would affect the website’s 20 regular staff.

InterAksyon started its operations in 2011 and has become one of the major news online sources of Filipinos.

