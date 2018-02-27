Interchange, exit open in Pampanga

CLARK, Pampanga: NLEX (North Luzon Expressway) Corp. inaugurated on Monday the P105-million Subic-Clark-Tarlac Expressway (SCTEX) Mabiga Interchange and the P27-million Santa Ines-Magalang Exit to ease traffic and improve road access in Pampanga province.

SCTEX Mabiga features new access ramps with entry and exit toll plazas that turn it into a full diamond interchange.

“These enhancements are intended to advance safety and productivity for both motorists and commuters by improving the connectivity of our expressways to and from MacArthur Highway and other roads in Pampanga,” Metro Pacific Tollways Corp. (MPTC) and NLEX Corp. President and CEO Rodrigo Franco said in his speech in Clark.

“These projects are seen to [foster]greater development in Mabalacat [City], as these will provide better access

and facilitate the efficient transport of goods and services,” he added.

Former president and now Rep. Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo of Pampanga, who led the ceremonial drive-through with Mabalacat City Mayor Crisostomo Garbo, and MPTC and Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA) officials, thanked the companies involved for their support for the provincial government’s projects.

For his part, Garbo said SCTEX Mabiga and the Santa Ines-Magalang exit respond to the need for improved transport systems.

“In this fast-paced era, connectivity does not only come in digital, but [also]in our transport system, and the NLEX swiftly responds to the demand for better services,” he added.

WITH FREDERICK SILVERIO