Interest rates hiked to contain inflation

Monetary authorities on Thursday raised key interest rates for the first time in over three years, prompted by rising inflation and strong economic growth.

The 25-basis point adjustment took the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas’ (BSP) overnight borrowing, lending and deposit rates to 3.25 percent, 3.75 percent and 3 percent, respectively.

The BSP’s policy-setting Monetary Board also raised its inflation forecasts for 2018 and 2019 to 4.6 percent and 3.4 percent, respectively, from 3.9 percent and 3 percent previously.

Monetary authorities last adjusted key interest rates in September 2014, also by 25 basis points, to address rising inflation. Downward “operational adjustments” were ordered in May 2016 ahead of a shift to the interest rate corridor system.

“In deciding to raise the policy interest rate, the Monetary Board noted that latest forecasts have further shifted higher, indicating that inflation pressures could become more broad-based over the policy horizon,” central bank Governor Nestor Espenilla Jr. said in a press briefing.

While inflation momentum has started to slow, Espenilla said it could continue to breach the 2.0-4.0 percent target this year due to “temporary supply-side factors”. He reiterated that monetary authorities still expected average consumer price growth to return to the target range next year.

Central bank Deputy Governor Diwa Guinigundo said the Monetary Board had considered domestic developments, particularly the 6.8 percent first-quarter gross domestic product (GDP) growth announced earlier on Thursday, in its inflation forecasts.

Higher crude prices and possible wage hikes were also taken into account, he added.

Inflation hit 4.5 percent in March — a new five-year high based on a revised data series using 2012 prices — on the back of rising beverage, tobacco, utility and transport prices that have been linked to the implementation of higher excise taxes on a range of goods and services.

Observers, meanwhile, have raised concerns over possible economic overheating, with the World Bank in particular warning that the economy was growing at its potential rate and industries operating at near full capacity.

The January-March growth outturn marked the 10th consecutive quarter of 6.5-percent or better results, making the Philippines one of the strongest performing economies in the region. The 6.8 percent expansion, however, fell below the government’s 7.0-8.0 target for 2018.

“The decision is based on the latest developments… the time to act is now. By acting right now, we will avoid a very strong action down the road,” Espenilla said.

The BSP, in a statement, said the Monetary Board “observed that strong domestic demand allows some scope for a measured adjustment in the policy rate without adversely affecting the country’s economic growth momentum.”

“Looking ahead, the BSP stands ready to undertake further policy action as necessary to ensure the achievement of its price and financial stability objectives,” the central bank added.

Espenilla declined to say if additional rate hikes were needed to keep inflation under control.

“It is too soon to make such statements and in what magnitude. We evaluate all the information and we are guided by data. The GDP in the first quarter grew strongly in an environment where demand is strong. We are watching all these things,” he said.

Analysts had expected the Monetary Board to finally hike interest rates in May.

Thursday’s decision, London-based research consultancy firm Capital Economics said, does not necessarily mark the start of a prolonged tightening cycle.

“The main reason why we suspect the central bank is unlikely to rush to hike rates aggressively is that the recent jump in inflation has been mainly down to temporary factors,” it said.

Capital Economics said the impact of increases in indirect taxes on high-sugar drinks, tobacco and alcohol would drop out of consideration at the start of next year.

It added that a spike in food prices, caused by a number of temporary supply-side factors like typhoons, should soon start to reverse.

“There is also a possibility that food prices will fall even more sharply if, as seems likely, Congress passes a bill to allow more rice imports. The upshot is that inflation is probably close to peaking and should soon start to ease back,” the consultancy said.

IHS Markit Asia Pacific chief economist Rajiv Biswas, meanwhile, expects the Monetary Board to hike policy rates at least once more this year.

“A key risk to the inflation outlook for the Philippines economy is from rising geopolitical risks in the Middle East due to escalating tensions between the US and Iran,” he said.

Oil prices rising significantly above $80 per barrel for Brent crude, Biswas added, could exacerbate inflation pressures and force the BSP to hike policy rates more than currently expected.