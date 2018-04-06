Interested consortium must select lead telco

A consortium vying to become the country’s third telecommunications player must select its lead telco to be awarded frequencies, the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) said on Thursday.

“We could not award frequencies to a consortium. We have to award it to a telco…” DICT Officer-in-Charge Eliseo Rio Jr. told reporters on the sidelines of the Digital Disruption Forum in Makati City.

DICT is now drafting the terms of reference (TOR) for the selection of the third player.

A draft of the TOR, expected to be released at month’s end, may include the committed level of service, coverage area, speed and investment.

Since potential telco players don’t have enough funds to build the network infrastructure needed to start operations, they have to partner with other telcos, especially foreign ones, Rio said.

The frequencies allotted for the third player include the 700-megahertz spectrum that PLDT Inc. and Globe Telecom returned after they acquired the telco assets of San Miguel Corp., and the 10 megahertz from the Connectivity Unlimited Resource Enterprise (CURE) that PLDT gave up.

In January, three consortia, each led by Philippine Telegraph and Telephone Corp. (PT&T), NOW Corp., and Converge ICT Solutions Inc., expressed interest to become the third player.

DICT is determined to name the player before the third State of the Nation Address (SONA) of President Rodrigo Duterte in July, Rio said.