Interfaith summit vs religious extremism to start October

SHARIFF AGUAK, Maguindanao: The Maguindanao Provincial Peace and Order Council (PPOC) will hold an interfaith summit against violent religious extremism by October.

The police and the military have expressed their commitment to help push forward a grand two-day interfaith summit in Maguindanao tentatively by the 2nd week of October.

Among the members of the council are officials of the 36-member league of mayors in the province and senior leaders of the local Muslim and Christian religious sectors.

Chief Supt. Reuben Theodore Sindac, Police Regional Office-Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao director, said he has committed to give full support to the initiative of the PPOC chaired by Maguindanao Gov. Esmael Mangudadatu.

“That summit is an activity that can boost the war on terror of President Rodrigo Duterte. The situation we are in now is something we have to focus our attention on cohesively, as one community,” Sindac said.

Similarly, Mangudadatu said he will request Mindanao’s top Catholic leader, Orlando Cardinal Quevedo, to talk in the summit.

Quevedo, archbishop of the Diocese of Cotabato, belongs to the Oblates of Mary Immaculate congregation that has been involved in humanitarian programs for Muslims and Christians in central Mindanao, Sulu and Tawi-Tawi since 1939.

Meanwhile, Mayor Abolais Manalao of Buldon town expressed support for the planned summit to manifest their rejection of the un-Islamic ideals that misguided jihadists are trying to introduce to Muslim communities in Mindanao.

Buldon hit the news recently after President Rodrigo Duterte mentioned sightings there of Islamic State-inspired militants from Marawi City.

Army and police teams with village officials searched for militants at the forested hinterland border of Buldon and Butig town in Lanao del Sur after but found none.

JULMUNIR I. JANNARAL