International community urged to denounce drug war

WHILE Philippine officials denounce efforts of various human rights advocates and international watchdogs to politicize the government’s war on illegal drugs, detained Sen. Leila de Lima, on the other hand, is urging the international community to continue condemning President Rodrigo Duterte’s campaign.

In a message read during the 61st Session of the Commission on Narcotic Drug in Vienna in March, de lima insisted that the Duterte administration must be made accountable for its “murderous war on drugs that lacks moral and legal justification.”

According to the senator, Duterte is bent on resolving the drug problem with his own unjustified way, at the expense of the rule of law and human rights and despite the lessons learned by countries that had adopted the same hard stance against the drug menace and failed.

“How many more lives are going to be cut short? How many more Filipino families are going to suffer? How far will my country regress in the name of Duterte’s war on drugs? Until when do we reach the tipping point and say, as a collective people, enough is enough?” de Lima said in his message to the gathering.

Various human rights advocates and other international bodies have criticized the Philippines for its bloody campaign against drugs that resulted in the death of thousands of individuals, including several minors.

To date, there are around 13,000 reported cases of extrajudicial killings committed since the all-out war on drugs was launched in 2016.

De Lima, who is detained at the Philippine National Police Custodial Center in Camp Crame in Quezon City for drug-related charges, said the number could be bigger considering that some cases have remained unreported to authorities.

She noted that despite the continuing death toll, only a handful is being investigated and prosecuted by the authorities and, worse, only low-level dealers and users were targeted and victimized.

De Lima said Duterte’s anti-illegal drugs campaign failed to target the middle and big operational layers of the problem and big-time drug suppliers remain scot-free.

In March, the Department of Justice cleared alleged drug lords Kerwin Espinosa, Peter Lim and several others from illegal drug charges because of absence of probable cause.

The Presidential Anti-Corruption Commission (PACC) recently recommended the filing of administrative charges against prosecutors of the Justice department who dismissed the charges against Espinosa and Lim.

The PACC, headed by Dante Jimenez, has called on the President to order the filing of raps against Assistant State Prosecutor Michael John Humarang, Senior Assistant State Prosecutor Rassendell Rex Gingoyon and Chief Prosecutor Jorge Catalan.

The Philippines, during the 72nd Session of the United Nations General Assembly held in New York held in September 2017, maintained that the campaign against illegal drugs is a necessary instrument to preserve and protect the human rights of all Filipinos.

Foreign Affairs Secretary Alan Peter Cayetano, who represented Duterte in the assembly, said the Philippines would continue to uphold human rights in carrying out its responsibility to protect its citizens from the threats posed by illegal drugs, criminality and terrorism.