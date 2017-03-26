International doctors provide surgery on children with cleft lips

A team of 35 highly specialized doctors, nurses and other health professionals from Germany, Australia, New Zealand and the Philippines gathered together for another Operation Restore Hope (ORH) Misssion from March 10 to 18.

During the period, the team performed surgery on children with cleft lips for free at the Parañaque Hospital (Ospital ng Parañaque). The team also provided opportunities for new Filipino nurses and doctors to get an insight into the work of the international team of volunteers.

Operation Restore Hope is an Australian-based surgical charity for less fortunate children in the Philippines with birth defects and deformities, especially cleft lip and cleft palate. Members of the organization are volunteers—from surgeons, anaesthetists and nurses as well administrators and accountants. Hence, the success of the ORH mission is based on the continuous cooperation of the team, long-term partnerships (especially with the ASK Foundation in Manila), every member who provides their personal time and their expertise free-of-charge, as well as sponsors like AEROLOGIC from Germany that provides transportation for the team and their equipment for years.

On March 13, German Ambassador Dr. Gordon Kricke paid a short visit at the ORH mission in the Parañaque Hospital where he witnessed first-hand the work of these volunteers, providing high standards of medical help for the children in need. At this point, there have already been 2,000 children who underwent surgery.

The ORH mission hopes to provide these children with the possibility of a better quality of life, personal development, social acceptance and integration, and an independent life.

For more information about Operation Restore Hope, visit www.operationrestorehope.org