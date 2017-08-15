International operations behind ATI income growth

PORT operator Asian Terminals Inc. reported on Monday a net income of P1.19 billion for the first half of 2017, up 16.8 percent from the P1.02 billion recorded last year on higher volumes from its international containerized cargo operations.

Total revenues in the first six months of the year jumped by 15.3 percent to P5.07 billion from the P4.4 billion recorded in the first half of 2016.

ATI said its Batangas Container Terminal handled more than 93,000 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) as of midyear. For the whole of last year, BCT handled a record volume of nearly 160,000 TEUs.

Cargo volumes at its Manila South Harbor stood at about 550,000 TEUs in the first half. Last year, the Manila South Harbor hit a record-breaking cargo volume of over one million TEUs.

“Our international container ports in Manila and Batangas are performing at optimum production and utilization levels heading into the ‘ber’ months, the peak season for shipments,” ATI executive vice president Andrew Hoad said in a statement.

According to Hoad, ATI has capacity for future growth as well.

ATI reported 31 gross moves per crane per hour (GMPH) in its quay crane production at BCT by the end of July. In the same period, Manila South Harbor hit 30 GMPH.

GMPH is a measurement indicating the speed a quay crane moves containers from ship to shore in an hour.