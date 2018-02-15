International Year of the Reef launched

The International Year of the Reef 2018 (IYOR 2018) was launched officially in the Philippines on Monday in Mandaluyong City.

The event was initiated by over 60 country-members of the International Coral Reef Initiative (ICRI).

“Millions of Filipinos depend on coral reefs and other marine ecosystems for both food and income. Some of our major economic sectors such as fisheries, tourism, trade, and transportation are dependent on these ecosystems,” said Environment Secretary Roy Climatu.

Coral reefs in the Philippines provide economic benefits estimated at $1.1 billion per year, according to the World Resources Institute. However, as to how long this might last has long been a main concern for scientists nationally and globally, said the Haribon Foundation.

“The rate of decline is actually happening twice as fast as that of the rainforests. They have been continually degraded by over fishing, destructive fishing practices, marine pollution, including unsustainable tourism,” said Theresa Mundita Lim, director of the Biodiversity Management Bureau (BMB) of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR).

“In addition to this are the emerging threats from the effects of climate change,” she added.

The Philippines has shared a long history in the global effort to conserve corals being at the apex of the Coral Triangle, a marine region where 76 percent of the world’s corals reside.

The first national assessment of coral reefs in 1976 led to a formulation describing the different levels of condition for coral reefs in the country. The results reflected that zero to 24.9 percent of living coral cover is considered poor, 25 to 49.9 percent is fair, and 50 to 74.9 percent is good.

Today, only 5 percent of the Philippines’ total coral cover is regarded in excellent condition. Other studies have cited even less, all of which are exacerbated by coral bleaching observed by both marine biologists and citizen scientists alike all over the country.

“Though coral reefs only occupy less than 1 percent of the planet’s ocean floor, 25 percent of all marine species in the world can be found in coral reefs,” said Haribon.

In 1981, Filipino scientists became the first to alarm the global coral reef science community on the threats to coral reefs, led by Edgardo Gomez, currently a national scientist and professor emeritus at the University of the Philippines in Diliman, Quezon City.

“We are not as well-endowed as some of the bigger countries, but we have contributed a lot of science [and]conservation efforts focusing on coral reefs and I think that is something we should be proud of,” said Gomez during his address in the IYOR 2018.

International Year of the Reef 2018 will continue throughout the year led by the DENR Coastal and Marine Division, also known as DENR Agos, in coordination with various NGOs and other civil society groups.

Year-long events include coastal clean-ups, awareness-raising events, interactive activities, social media campaigns under the hashtag #IYOR2018 and #IYOR2018PH.

The Philippines is one of the eight founding members of ICRI.