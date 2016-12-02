Internet Archive heads to Canada to be ‘safe’

WASHINGTON. D.C.: The Internet Archive, which keeps historical records of Web pages, is creating a new backup center in Canada, citing concerns about surveillance following the US presidential election of Donald Trump. “On November 9 in America, we woke up to a new administration promising radical change. It was a firm reminder that institutions like ours, built for the long term, need to design for change,” said a blog post from Brewster Kahle, founder and digital librarian at the organization. “For us, it means keeping our cultural materials safe, private and perpetually accessible. It means preparing for a Web that may face greater restrictions.” Kahle said the center would begin raising funds to establish a copy of the archive in Canada, citing the principle that “lots of copies keep stuff safe.”