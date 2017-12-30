Internet speeds much better now

Internet speeds in the country have significantly improved since the start of the Duterte administration, a government official claimed, citing data from the Speedtest Global Index.

Results for November show double-digit growth since July 2016, National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) Commissioner Gamaliel Cordoba said.

Mobile download speeds, he said, have improved by nearly 66 percent to 12.35 megabits per second from 7.44 (Mbps) 16 months earlier.

For fixed broadband, download speeds have improved to 14.42 Mbps, up 82 percent from 7.91 Mbps.

The latest numbers, however, remain well below the global average of 20.28 Mbps for mobile and 40.11 Mbps for fixed broadband.

Based on the Speedtest Global Index, local mobile and fixed broadband upload speeds were at 5.88 and 12.14 Mbps, respectively in October, also lower than the global average of 8.65 Mbps and 19.96 Mbps.

“Ang government po ay nag-i-invest sa telco infrastructure and sa announcement po ni Pangulo sa unang SONA (State of the Nation Address) niya ang gusto niyang mangyari … na alam po niya malaking tulong po ito para sa atin (the government is investing in telco infrastructure and the President, during his first SONA, announced what he wanted to happen … that will be of big help to us),” Cordoba said.

“Yung ibang bansa po talaga ay gumagastos din sa infrastructure at yun po ang utos niya sa DICT (Department of Information and Communications Technology) na gumawa at i-implement ang National Broadband Plan (NBP) (Other countries are also spending on infrastructure and that is what he ordered the DICT to do and implement the National Broadband Plan),” he added.

The NBP, which was launched in June this year, aims to address the “clamor for universal, faster and affordable internet access.”

Together with Globe Telecom and PLDT Inc., the government also rolled out the free WiFi along EDSA in June.

In November, the Philippine government announced plans to team up with social media giant Facebook for high-speed broadband infrastructure that is expected to be operational in 2019.