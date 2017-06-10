My Interpretation of the modern golf swing

The Father of the modern golf swing is the legendary Ben Hogan. The principles, concepts, perceptions and interpretations applied in today’s professional swing dynamics are that of Hogan. Mind you, he was and still is considered the best ball-striker to date. So, how does he do it?

I have watched most of his videos, if not all. Thorough analysis and deep studying have been spent on how he moves the club around the body at different angles. Beautiful swing indeed!

But from my perspective, I have found a simpler version of explaining the concepts. They are as follows:

1. Grip is best at neutral position

a. Hold the handle, or do your grip and set your hands at eye level. You must see two knuckles on both the left and right hands.

b. I personally hold my club with three knuckles on both my left and right hands (just like Ben Hogan).

2. The perfect posture

a. The ideal angle between the club and your upper body is 45 degrees. For shorter players, it can be made less.

b. At a standing position, hold the club with your arms comfortably straight to the sides of the ribs, with the butt end of the grip about six inches away from the body.

c. Push your rear-end backward until the club automatically touches the ground. Do not bring down the club with your hands and arms, or by curving your upper back.

3. Rotate and balance

a. The body must rotate in one axis and must be kept in balance.

b. A deliberate weight transfer is not necessary. If proper balance has been achieved, then weight transfer has been achieved.

4. Quiet hands throughout the swing

a. The hands are meant to hold the club and not swing it.

b. If the hand positions and the grip pressure are correct, the wrists will hinge or cock naturally.

c. The hinging of the hands must not be done deliberately, otherwise inconsistencies will occur.

5. The space between the elbows must be kept constant

a. The hands, arms and shoulders create a triangle. Therefore, the space between the elbows must be maintained the best possible, throughout the entire swing.

6. The upper arms must be slightly connected to the side of the ribs

a. At address position, feel your upper arms slightly connected to the sides of your ribs.

b. If and when you do not feel the armpits connected, then it is a total disconnection.

c. The said connectivity must be felt at address position, top of the backswing, upon impact and the follow-through.

d. You can allow the left armpit to disconnect but not the right armpit, at your finishing position.

7. Swing plane stays the same on both backward and forward motions

a. To achieve this, the body must be rotated in a certain manner.

b. By assuming your address position, bend your elbows and place the club on top of the right shoulder.

c. As a drill, you may axe down the club head towards the ball slowly, with your hands, arms and shoulders, while bending the right knee the most you can, to the direction of the ball, and the left knee straightening, without shifting your weight on either side of your body. This establishes the right feeling.

8. Club or ball position is constant

a. The club must be placed perfectly center between the middle of the stance, since the lowest point of the club at address position, is the center.

b. The intention is to move the club around the body without deliberately shifting your weight.

c. The results are more predictable by executing this way.

9. The body and the club moves together on the forward swing

a. Nothing moves first into the forward swing.

b. The club and the body must synchronize completely to produce straight shots.

c. To goal is to move the body as efficient as an engine.

10. The tempo

a. The tempo embraces all the concepts mentioned above.

b. Tempo is the duration of the whole swing from backward to forward. It is within the bounds of the 3:1 ratio, meaning, the backswing is three (3) times slower, than the forward swing until impact.

c. Efficiency is met with perfect timing.

This method is based on the fundamentals of the modern swing. It is made compact and simulates an actual engine. It is not for everyone. But given a committed choice, it can be done and will produce predictable results.

I personally believe that to produce predictable results, the body’s motions must be formulated in moving the club. It is similar to a mathematical formula, where A = B and B = C. There are four (4) appropriate drills that will render the expected results. I will guaranty if so you desire and believe.

For any questions, please feel free to inquire. Succeeding articles will be written more holistic and some will be more specific.