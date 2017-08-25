Chroma Hospitality recently hosted “Intimate Celebrations” at Crimson Hotel Filinvest City Manila. The dinner was a gathering of close friends enjoying the evening over some good food, good wine and good company.

The beach and tropical inspired menu was curated through collaboration between executive chefs Marley Flattley of Crimson Filinvest and Nickolai Stoyanov of Crimson Resort and Spa Boracay.

The evening began with pass around of foie gras croquettes, seabass ceviche, braised port and provolone cheese empanadas and lobster and tomato tartas. Dinner soon followed featuring an appetizer of perfectly-seared scallops and escabeche of vegetables with gazpacho sauce and the most refreshing cold avocado and corn soup with a drizzle of cilantro oil.

Guests further indulged in the slow roasted wagyu beef with potatoes and chimichurri sauce as their main course. The finale consisted of the prettiest plate of tiramisu and an assortment of truffles and macarons.

In anticipation of Crimson Resort and Spa Boracay’s much-awaited opening this 2017, guests were introduced to the resort’s newly appointed General Manager, Laurent Bourgeois. Laurent excitedly gave guests an overview of Crimson Boracay, speaking of the resort’s most exclusive location on the island, Station Zero.

“The first time I ever visited Boracay was in 1981 with my parents,” Laurent proudly said. “There was no electricity! The island was pristine and magical. What I love about Crimson Boracay is how much it reminds me of that Boracay I first experienced—absolutely serene and enchanting, devoid of the chaos and crowds that we may see today. We are so excited to share this tropical haven with you when we open this 2017.”

Guests like Mayenne Carmona, Tatler’s Mia Borromeo and People Asia’s Greggy Vera Cruz are surely looking forward to the Bora hotel. Marketing boss Carmela Bocanegra assured them of the same excellent service Crimson Hotel is known for.

See you in Crimson Boracay!