An int’l nomination for actor-on-leave

Actor-on-leave John Lloyd Cruz is making showbiz headlines anew and this time, it has nothing to do with his much-talked about relationship with sexy star Ellen Adarna.

Whether or not she is pregnant, and whether or not they are soon to marry, Cruz’ brilliant acting skills continue to be recognized abroad with his latest Best Supporting Actor nomination for the movie “Ang Babeng Humayo” at the upcoming 15th International Cinephile Society Awards. The film by Lav Diaz is also nominated for Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Film in the foreign language category.

These nominations came almost two years after Humayo won the top prize at the 73rd Venice International Film Festival in 2016. In the revenge drama Cruz played the role of Hollanda, a transvestite, who the main character Horacia (Charo Santos-Concio) takes under her wing.

The blockbuster actor is set to compete with American actors of Willem Dafoe, Armie Hammer and Michael Stuhlbargknown, and Irish and French actor Barry Keoghanand Arnaud Valois, respectively.

Formed in 2003, the International Cinephile Society is an online group made up of approximately 100 accredited journalists, film scholars, historians and other industry professionals who cover film festivals and events on five continents. The award-giving body aims at honoring “the finest in American and international cinema.”

The winners of the 15th ICS Awards will be announced on February 4.