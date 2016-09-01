Int’l travel gear brand opens first store in PH

Safety, including protection of personal valuables, on top of enjoyment and excitement must always be a primary concern for any traveller—no matter how long the journey is or where the voyage leads.

Envisaging this aspiration, globally recognized travel gear brand Pacsafe opened its first flagship store in the Philippines. The boutique, located at the ground level of Glorietta 5 in Makati City, is considered the company’s first stand-alone hub in the world.

Unveiled by United Limsun International Trading Corporation—the brand’s exclusive distributor in the country—Pacsafe’s boutique opening was celebrated with a travel vacation-inspired launch attended by the brand’s top executives who flew in to Manila for the special event. Seen at the scene were Pacsafe’s Magnus McGlashan, President and Co-Founder; Phil Hayes, EVP for Product and Marketing; and Marion Charreyre, Creative Director. On hand to welcome them were and United Limsun executives, Dustin Lim, CEO; Roshiela Sun, COO; Irish Sun-Lim, CFO; and Eros Enriquez, Marketing Manager.

Live performances by Craig Grayson, Bea Valerio and Kio Priest made the occasion an extra memorable affair.

“We couldn’t be more proud in welcoming its flagship store here. To witness and become part of Pacsafe’s successful growth both as a company and as a premium brand is a huge honor and an incredible achievement for us,” said Sun.

“Pacsafe indeed enjoys the prestige and reputation as a highly reliable travel gear brand among many Filipinos. In fact, this fierce demand and loyalty motivated the company to locate its flagship store in the Philippines,” she added.

“As local counterpart, Limsun has come such a long way since it started as a ‘backyard’ enterprise in San Juan City. Now, with the growing economy, evolving modern lifestyles and projected tourism boom, we can say Pacsafe’s arrival is truly perfect; it came at the right place and in the right time. It has risen from being an aspirational luxury brand to an everyday travel gear essential,” Enriquez remarked.

The new boutique carries the company’s full range of products – adventure backpacks, urban and leisure bags, women’s bags, photography bags, luggage and travel accessories such as straps, cables and locks. At least 10 more retail locations are expected to open in three years.

Through this milestone store opening development, more Filipinos can confidently look forward to safer and worry-free trips with Pacsafe smart travel gear made accessible in one convenient location.

Safety-conscious Filipinos—from daily commuters, students, to frequent travelers—can now have more fun and peace of mind in their journeys.

“By helping to keep your valuables secure, we free you from what’s holding you back, so you can focus on getting more out of now, and go anywhere, fearlessly,” Enriquez further said.

McGlashan thanked Filipino patrons for their strong support for the brand.

“Your reception has been truly overwhelming, and the go-getter attitude and close-knit family orientation of Filipinos left a remarkable impression to us at Pacsafe, which is why we didn’t think twice in choosing the Philippines as location for our maiden outlet,” he said in his speech.

Meanwhile, as a way of giving back to the inspiration where its adventure began, Pacsafe has extended its company’s global marine turtle conservation advocacy by providing a kick-off fund donation of P235,000 to the Bantay Pawikan Conservation Center located in Morong, Bataan, through the Bataan Tourism Council.

Happily accepting the donations were chairpersons of the Bataan Tourism Council, Vicky Garcia and Isabel Garcia. The aid, according to McGlashan, is Pacsafe’s sincere contribution to help protect and propagate safe and healthy oceans, coastlines and other environments that support marine life, most especially endangered sea turtles worldwide.

“Besides embodying one’s new modern lifestyle pursuit and aspiration, Pacsafe is primarily a brand that strongly resonates among fun, nature-loving folks. Just like the adventurous and majestic turtle, you travel with your life, which is why guarding prized essentials from thieves and intruders at all times are paramount,” he said.

Built on the aspirations of Australian founders Rob Schlipper and McGlashan, Pacsafe rose to become a name synonymous to smart and safe travel. As the pioneer of the travel security category since 1998, the brand has successfully trotted all over the globe as the world’s most secure anti-theft travel gear.