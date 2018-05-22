Intramuros body’s antiques, artifacts gathering dust

Various antiques and artifacts have been kept idle in storage rooms since June 30, 2011 because there are no places to exhibit them, according to a 2017 audit report of the Commission on Audit (CoA) on the Intramuros Administration (IA).

According to the audit report, 74 percent of the IA’s antiques, gold and museum collections were gathering dust in storage rooms.

“Various museum antiques, artifacts and collections were not displayed/exhibited and just kept idle in the storage rooms of the agency since June 30, 2011 in view of the absence of exhibit areas/places; thereby, defeating the purpose of collecting and preserving artifacts in order to promote deeper appreciation of Philippine culture,” the CoA said.

According to the audit report, the audit team was told that various antiques and collections would be publicly displayed upon completion of the construction of the Museo de Intramuros and San Ignacio Church in Intramuros, Manila.

“Although these items were maintained and stored in different locations, they are still subject to further deterioration because of non-conducive storage, fluctuating temperature, humidity, dirt, insects and the like,” the report said.

“Verification and inquiry also revealed that conservation measures being performed were limited only to the examination of the condition of an artifact, maintenance, storage and fumigation of documentary materials.

Management was not able to conduct full conservation and curatorial activities for the museum collections, antiques and artifacts, which includes repair, protection, restoration and preservation to keep the items in their original state/condition and avoid further deterioration, due to lack of curator and trained personnel, non-availability/non-procurement of conservation/curatorial materials and lack of proper storage/exhibit areas,” it added.

It thus told the IA, which agreed, to, among others, “consider looking for other display/exhibit areas sufficient to accommodate its museum collections.”

The IA commented that an agreement was signed with the Google Cultural Institute in order to reach a wider audience through the publication of select museum photographs, “as well as a curated exhibit of select Marian images,” in the IA’s webpage beginning July 4, 2014.

It “recognized the need for more physical exhibits that would endeavor to put up exhibitions in other galleries and museums until the Museo De Intramuros is operational. Two physical venues [Ayala Museum and DoT] have already showcased some of the museum pieces,” according to the audit report, referring to the Department of Tourism.

Also, the IA said it was in discussion with the National Museum (NM) to use a gallery in order to exhibit IA’s collections.

The IA said that through a memorandum dated October 9, 2017, the procurement unit was told to expedite the purchase of materials/supplies that would help staff preserve and conserve the museum collections.

The commission also said the branding campaign project “Promise & Possibilities in Intramuros” remained unimplemented in 2017.

The project, with an P18-million budget from the Tourism department’s fund transfer in 2016, remained unimplemented because of “the late preparation of the revised project components, design and concept of materials to be produced, and required documents for procurement process,” it added.

The Department of Tourism (DoT) transferred P18 million to the IA in January 2016 for the promotion and branding of Intramuros as a premier tourist destination and to “encourage potential investors to participate in its redevelopment.”

The commission noted in its 2016 audit report that the project remained unimplemented by the IA and recommended the latter to form a committee/team that would be in charge of the project’s implementation, among others.

“However, evaluation of management’s actions showed that the project remained unimplemented as discussed in the succeeding paragraphs,” it said.

Only P450,112.19 of the budget was used in 2017 and thus left an unused balance of P17,549,887.81, according to the audit report.