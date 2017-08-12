Intramuros icons featured in DOT-Lego contest

Aged through centuries of brilliant history, the architectural grandeur of Intramuros, considered the center of modern Philippine civilization, stirs the imagination of hundreds of college students participating in the “iMake History Fortress Architecture Scale Model Competition.”

Sponsored by the Department of Tourism (DOT) thru the Intramuros Administration (IA) in partnership with Felta Multi-Media Inc., the local affiliate of Lego Education, and the Royal Danish Embassy, the activity aims to encourage youthful Filipino visionaries, particularly architecture and engineering students.

“It is to deepen their appreciation of our diversely rich history as preserved within these immortal walls,” DOT Secretary Wanda Tulfo-Teo said during the launch of the contest on August 4 at Fort Santiago.

Among the walled city’s landmarks, represented are scale models of the Manila Cathedral, San Agustin Church, San Ignacio Church, Santo Domingo Church, San Francisco Church, Recoletos Church, Lourdes Church, Ayuntamiento de Manila, Palacio del Gobernador and Intendencia.

Teo ordered the DOT Tourism Development Planning sector and the IA to step up the renovation and restoration program in the walled city, also known as Old Manila soon after assuming the DOT portfolio.

“This fusion of Old Manila’s glory and modern learning will feature all the scale model contest entries of the teams representing the country’s architectural colleges, along with high-tech interactive Lego learning materials,” said Undersecretary Rolando Cañizal, who added that the project calls for the restoration and adaptive reuse of the Baluarte de Santa Barbara Chamber in the centuries-old fortress, which will house the Lego Education Design Learning Center.

Twelve teams from colleges and universities across the country vie for the top cash prize of P50,000. The second placer wins P30,000; and P20,000 goes to the third place. Consolation prizes are to be given as well.

Scale model designs shall measure 1:100 meters, with each being at least 70 percent made of special architecture bricks to be provided by Lego Education.

A special prize for the most innovative scale design that uses eco-friendly materials is to be provided by Representative Cristal Bagatsing of Manila’s 5th District.

Deadline for submission of entries is in October, just in time for the opening of the “iMake History Fortress” in November.

More details of the competition and criteria for judging can be accessed at www.intramuros.gov.ph.