Intramuros to showcase Spanish masterpieces

The splendour and elegance of the Spanish influence on the Filipino culture will be highlighted during a three-month display in Intramuros of 53 photographic replicas of art masterpieces from Spain’s Museo Del Prado.

The Department of Tourism (DOT) Secretary Wanda Tulfo-Teo said the exhibit of at least 53 life-size, high-definition photo reproduction of Spanish masters will literally transform Intramuros streets into “public art spaces,” a joint project of the Intramuros Administration (IA) and Embassy of Spain in Manila that will run from June to August 2017.

“It’s a laudable undertaking between the Embassy of Spain and our own Intramuros Administration in that it accentuates the grandeur of Spanish dominance on our culture,” said Teo.

Dubbed as El Museo del Prado en Filipinas, the DOT head disclosed that the exhibit will include a photo replica of Juan Luna’s “La Muerte de Cleopatra.”

“The exhibition becomes more relevant to us Filipinos with the inclusion of the great work of Juan Luna, a fitting tribute to one of the most revered Filipino artist of the 19th century who marks his 160th birth anniversary this year,” said Teo.

The exhibit of the Spanish artworks has opened on April 22 at the Ayala Triangle in Makati, coinciding with the celebration of “Dia del Libro” (World Book Day), organized annually by the Instituto Cervantes.

The exhibit at the Triangle will last five weeks before moving to Intramuros in June when the Spanish Embassy donates the photographic replicas to Intramuros Administration.

“While the historic fortress is in itself a living museum, seeing realistic photos of works of the great masters in its streets will be an added bonus,” said Intramuros Administration Administrator Atty. Guiller Asido.