Intrigue brewing between Uge and Ai-Ai

Who says Eugene Domingo is insecure of fellow comedienne Ai-Ai delas Alas?

There’s talk that Uge (Eugene’s pet name) seems to be and has every reason to feel that way.

Opines a colleague who’s a pro-Ai-Ai (as though there exists a rivalry between the two actresses), “Halata namang insecure si Uge, look at where Ai-Ai is now compared to her. Not is Uge half-accomplished in her career, even in her personal life she’s no match to Ai-Ai [now married to Gerald Sibayan].”

Vignettes strongly believes such an assertion is unfair to both Ai-Ai and Uge who, in real life, have forged genuine friendship which is a rarity in showbiz.

Uge’s presence at Ai Ai’s December 12 wedding last year where she stood as one of the bridesmaids only reaffirmed their sisterly closeness which began many years ago.

Time and again, Uge acknowledges Ai Ai’s noteworthy feats as an actress whose humble beginnings have inspired other comedians—male and female—to tread the same career path.

Besides the fact their the personal lives should be no one’s business, let it be known that Uge has a romantic relationship going for her. Committed to her Italian boyfriend, she may have yet to announce their wedding plans but who knows, Uge might just come out with a pleasant surprise very soon.

When it comes to projects, having two regular weekend shows on GMA – “Celebrity Bluff” every Saturday and “Dear Uge” every Sunday – isn’t that bad at all. In fact, that’s the same number of TV shows that Ai Ai has too.

Truth betold, Ai Ai and Uge have more in common. Both trace their roots to theater back in college (Ai Ai finished MassCom at FEU, and Uge a Theatre Arts degree at UP).

Now as to who’s the better comedienne should not even be a subject of a raging debate. Both are A listers.

End of argument.

Twenty-six pretty girls will vie for Miss Caloocan 2018 at the grand coronation night on Februrary 24 at the City Sports Complex.

For the first time—on the fifth year of Mayor Oscar “Oca” Malapitan’s term—the 67-year-old pageant will be telecast on TV5.

Now, for some trivia. Did you know that Angel Colmenares, later known as Angel Locsin when she went into showbiz, was crowned Miss Teen Caloocan? The same pageant also produced Aubrey Miles and former Caloocan Representative Mitch Cajayon.

The annual search is a project of the Cultural Affairs Tourism Office (CATO) in cooperation with the Caloocan Cultural and Tourism Foundation (CCTF).

Whoever will be crowned Miss Caloocan will actively promote the city’s cause-oriented events and activities.