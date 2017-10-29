Intriguing details in JFK files – but no bombshell

WASHINGTON, D.C.: Cuban and Russian spies, false leads, strippers, bizarre CIA murder plots and a furious FBI director.

Newly released secret records are full of intriguing details surrounding the assassination of president John F. Kennedy.

But Kennedy scholars say the thousands of documents do not appear to contain any bombshell revelations

about the November 22, 1963 murder that shocked the world.

President Donald Trump ordered the release on Thursday of 2,800 classified Kennedy assassination records but held back other “sensitive” documents under pressure from the CIA and FBI.

That last-minute decision left many Kennedy historians frustrated – and provided more fuel for the thriving conspiracy industry around the shooting of the charismatic 46-year-old president in Dallas, Texas.

“I was very disappointed,” said Philip Shenon, author of “A Cruel and Shocking Act: the Secret History of the Kennedy Assassination.”

The Warren Commission, which investigated Kennedy’s murder, determined that Lee Harvey Oswald – a former Marine Corps sharpshooter – acted alone but that conclusion has failed to quell years of speculation that others were involved.

Hundreds of books and movies such as the 1991 Oliver Stone film “JFK” have examined scores of conspiracy theories, pointing the finger at Cold War rivals the Soviet Union or Cuba, the Mafia and even Kennedy’s own vice president, Lyndon Johnson.

While the records released on Thursday by the National Archives contain reams of new information it will be months before the rest of the files are seen – if ever.

Trump gave the CIA, FBI and other agencies six months – until April 26, 2018 – to make their case for why the remaining documents should not be made public.

In a tweet on Friday, the president said the JFK files were being “carefully released.”

Later, Trump clarified in a tweeted statement that he would “be releasing ALL JFK files other than the names and addresses of any mentioned person who is still living.”

Gerald Posner, author of “Case Closed,” which determined that Oswald did indeed act alone, said the release was “frustrating” and that much of what is in the files has been known previously.

Shenon said that while there were no new revelations in the documents there were nevertheless some “interesting tidbits.”

He pointed to one record in which then-FBI director J. Edgar Hoover expressed his anger with the “inexcusable” failure of Dallas police to protect Oswald despite repeated FBI warnings that his life was at risk.

Oswald was shot by a striptease club owner, Jack Ruby, on November 24, 1963 – two days after the Kennedy assassination – while being moved to a county jail.

Hoover goes on to add that the FBI had hoped to obtain a confession to “convince the public that Oswald is the real assassin.”

One document detailed how in the early days of Kennedy’s presidency the CIA offered $150,000 to Italian-American mob boss Sam Giancana to organize the killing of Castro.

Giancana in return sought the CIA’s help to place a listening device in the room of his mistress – a Las Vegas entertainer – whom he thought was having an affair.