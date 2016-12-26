Introducing Jesus Christ to children

Because Christmas in the Philippines starts in September and ends not on the 25th of December but on the Feast of the Three Kings on January 6, allow me to dwell more on the reason for this season—Christ Jesus.

Here are truths about Jesus that parents must share with their children.

Jesus is God. He is the Son of God but He is also God. He is not half God or half human like some think. Jesus is fully God and fully Human.

Although Jesus was human, he never sinned. He was the only perfect sinless human that ever lived.

Jesus is our model. The purpose of God for sending Him to earth is one, to die on the cross as payment for our sins; and two, to be our model on how to live the way God wants us to. Christ-likeness is our goal on earth.

Jesus was the perfect sacrifice acceptable to God so that our sins be forgiven.

Jesus has been with us since The Creation. Although he was born as a human through Mary, He was already with God in the beginning of time. (John 1).

Jesus is the exact representation of God. If we want to know how God is like, all we have to do is look to Jesus – who He was and how He lived on earth.

Jesus had to be born human so that He can relate to us people. And so people can relate to Him because of all our suffering, Christ suffered too when He was on Earth.

Jesus had to die so that The Holy Spirit can dwell in us. And we can continue to worship God, cultivate a relationship with Him and guide us to live a life that is pleasing and honorable to God.

Jesus is our friend and intercessor. He prays for and with us.

Jesus is Our Savior. He died on the cross because He loves us. Jesus died so we can be reconciled with God. His death is God’s ultimate expression of love for us. Because even while we were still sinners, Christ already died for us and paid for all our past, present and future sins.

Jesus is the Miracle Worker. He healed the sick, raised the dead to life, cured the leper, quieted the storm, multiplied fish and bread by only using five loaves and two fishes, made wine out of water and many more.

Jesus is the Bread of Life. (John 6:35). Whoever comes to Him will never go hungry. The nourishment that we need to truly survive is not just physical. More importantly we need spiritual nourishment. Only Jesus can fill our hunger.

Jesus is the Living Water. (John 4:14). Those who drink the water He gives will never be thirsty again and they will receive eternal life. Only Jesus can satisfy our thirst for anything on this earth. He is the true source of life.

Jesus is the True Vine. (John 15:1). In order to live, we must abide in Him. We draw strength from Him. He sustains us. Apart from Him we cannot do anything. Apart from Him we are nothing. Without abiding in Jesus we are twigs good for tossing in the fire.

Jesus is the Door. (John 10:9) He is the only way to heaven; the way to salvation and life everlasting.

Jesus is the Good Shepherd. (John 10:11). He gives His life to his sheep, which are those who follow Him. He goes looking for lost sheep. Even if it is just one lost in the flock he will go out of His way to look for it. He guides His sheep, secures them and protects them.

Jesus is The Way, The Truth and The Life. He is the only way to God The Father. (John 14:6). Contrary to what many people think, there is only one way to heaven, and that is through accepting Jesus as our Lord and Savior. No deed will ever be good enough to earn us a ticket to eternal life. Jesus is the only way.

Jesus changes lives. Millions who have decided to surrender their lives to Jesus can attest to this truth that it was only through Jesus that their lives have totally been transformed. For in themselves, they could never do it.

Jesus will come again, to take with Him those who believe in Him as the only way to the Father. He will come to judge us.

Jesus died and resurrected to show us that if we truly are children of God, our human death is not our end. Just like Him, we will also ascend to Heaven where we will be reunited with Our Father and there we will live forever. In heaven there is no more pain, no more tears, no more suffering.

The reason for the season, the cause for the celebration is not that Jesus was born in a manger, but because Jesus died and resurrected. What we really commemorate during the Christmas season is the ascension of Jesus from the grave to heaven.

Jesus’ Resurrection is the cornerstone of our faith. We believe what we believe because Jesus conquered death. He is the only God who lived, died and lived again. There were more than 500 witnesses when He ascended to Heaven.

The earlier you share to your children who Jesus is, the earlier they can develop a relationship with Him.

May we all have a meaningful and peaceful end to 2016 and may we welcome 2017 with joyful, positive anticipation!